Left Menu

Tarique Rahman Ascends to BNP Leadership Amid Political Shifts

Tarique Rahman was appointed chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) following the death of his mother, former chairperson Khaleda Zia. This shift comes as the BNP positions itself for upcoming elections, with Rahman returning to Bangladesh after years in exile. His leadership signals BNP's readiness for the polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 10-01-2026 01:13 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 01:13 IST
Tarique Rahman Ascends to BNP Leadership Amid Political Shifts
Tarique Rahman
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Tarique Rahman was appointed the new chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), succeeding his late mother, Khaleda Zia. The party's Standing Committee ratified his leadership following a crucial meeting.

Rahman's return to Bangladesh after 17 years abroad marks a significant political moment as the BNP readies itself for upcoming elections. This strategic move positions the BNP as a potential frontrunner after the incumbent party was disqualified from the contest.

Rahman's leadership is expected to galvanize the BNP's electoral prospects, with local media highlighting his emergence as a prime ministerial candidate. At 60, he brings years of political experience, having previously served in high-ranking party roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's $200 Billion MBS Move: A Bold Bid to Tackle Housing Costs

Trump's $200 Billion MBS Move: A Bold Bid to Tackle Housing Costs

 Global
2
Exxon Mobil Eyes Return to Venezuela

Exxon Mobil Eyes Return to Venezuela

 Global
3
Pipe Bomb Suspect Denies Charges Amid Political Turmoil

Pipe Bomb Suspect Denies Charges Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump's Social Media Misstep: Unveiling US Jobs Data Early

Trump's Social Media Misstep: Unveiling US Jobs Data Early

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026