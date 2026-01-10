Tarique Rahman Ascends to BNP Leadership Amid Political Shifts
Tarique Rahman was appointed chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) following the death of his mother, former chairperson Khaleda Zia. This shift comes as the BNP positions itself for upcoming elections, with Rahman returning to Bangladesh after years in exile. His leadership signals BNP's readiness for the polls.
Tarique Rahman was appointed the new chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), succeeding his late mother, Khaleda Zia. The party's Standing Committee ratified his leadership following a crucial meeting.
Rahman's return to Bangladesh after 17 years abroad marks a significant political moment as the BNP readies itself for upcoming elections. This strategic move positions the BNP as a potential frontrunner after the incumbent party was disqualified from the contest.
Rahman's leadership is expected to galvanize the BNP's electoral prospects, with local media highlighting his emergence as a prime ministerial candidate. At 60, he brings years of political experience, having previously served in high-ranking party roles.
