White House Tightens Protocols After Data Disclosure Incident

The White House is undergoing a review of its procedures for releasing economic data after what it described as an 'inadvertent' disclosure. This comes after President Donald Trump shared a chart on his Truth Social account before its official release.

An official stated that the chart, which showed an increase of 654,000 private-sector jobs and a decrease of 181,000 government jobs since January, was based on pre-released data. These figures were formally published in the Labor Department's December jobs report.

Traditionally, the President receives economic reports a day ahead of public release. The incident has sparked a re-evaluation of current protocols to prevent future premature disclosures.

(With inputs from agencies.)