Left Menu

White House Tightens Protocols After Data Disclosure Incident

The White House is reassessing its data release protocols following an early disclosure incident by President Donald Trump. A chart displaying employment statistics was posted on Trump's social media account before the official release by the Labor Department. The data was partially derived from pre-released information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-01-2026 01:40 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 01:40 IST
White House Tightens Protocols After Data Disclosure Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The White House is undergoing a review of its procedures for releasing economic data after what it described as an 'inadvertent' disclosure. This comes after President Donald Trump shared a chart on his Truth Social account before its official release.

An official stated that the chart, which showed an increase of 654,000 private-sector jobs and a decrease of 181,000 government jobs since January, was based on pre-released data. These figures were formally published in the Labor Department's December jobs report.

Traditionally, the President receives economic reports a day ahead of public release. The incident has sparked a re-evaluation of current protocols to prevent future premature disclosures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's $200 Billion MBS Move: A Bold Bid to Tackle Housing Costs

Trump's $200 Billion MBS Move: A Bold Bid to Tackle Housing Costs

 Global
2
Exxon Mobil Eyes Return to Venezuela

Exxon Mobil Eyes Return to Venezuela

 Global
3
Pipe Bomb Suspect Denies Charges Amid Political Turmoil

Pipe Bomb Suspect Denies Charges Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump's Social Media Misstep: Unveiling US Jobs Data Early

Trump's Social Media Misstep: Unveiling US Jobs Data Early

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026