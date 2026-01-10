Opera's Departure: Washington National Opera Leaves Trump-Kennedy Center
The Washington National Opera will sever its ties with the Trump-Kennedy Center to re-establish itself as an independent nonprofit organization. This move follows financial challenges and a decline in donor support since President Donald Trump took over the center, renaming it to include his own legacy.
In a significant shift within the Washington arts scene, the Washington National Opera has announced its departure from the Trump-Kennedy Center to pursue independence as a nonprofit.
This decision stems from a drop in box office revenue and the loss of donor confidence since President Trump's controversial takeover of the center.
The renaming of the institution and the difficulties in financial relationships prompted the opera to seek an amicable end to their affiliation, as several artists and groups continue to withdraw in protest.
(With inputs from agencies.)