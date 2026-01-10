Opera's Departure: Washington National Opera Leaves Trump-Kennedy Center

In a significant shift within the Washington arts scene, the Washington National Opera has announced its departure from the Trump-Kennedy Center to pursue independence as a nonprofit.

This decision stems from a drop in box office revenue and the loss of donor confidence since President Trump's controversial takeover of the center.

The renaming of the institution and the difficulties in financial relationships prompted the opera to seek an amicable end to their affiliation, as several artists and groups continue to withdraw in protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)