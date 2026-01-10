Makrand Narwekar: From Wealth to Politics in the BMC Elections

Makrand Narwekar, the younger sibling of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, stands as one of the most affluent candidates in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. With declared assets totaling Rs 124.4 crore, he is running for a third term from ward no. 226 on a BJP ticket.

His amassed wealth, as revealed in his affidavit to the Election Commission, has swelled dramatically by 1,868 percent over nine years. The assets include 29 farmland parcels in Alibaug, a hub for Bollywood celebrities, and a luxurious flat in Colaba, Mumbai. Despite his impressive portfolio, Narwekar faces liabilities amounting to Rs 16.68 crore.

Controversy looms over the elections with accusations that his brother, Speaker Rahul Narwekar, has meddled in the nomination process, a claim the Speaker has denied. Additionally, Makrand's sole opponent in the ward, Tejal Pawar, alleges coercive tactics to withdraw her candidacy, further adding to the political tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)