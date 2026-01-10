Makrand Narwekar: From Wealth to Politics in the BMC Elections
Makrand Narwekar, brother of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, is a top contender in the BMC elections with Rs 124.4 crore in assets. His wealth has grown 1,868% over nine years. Allegations have surfaced regarding nomination interference and intimidation against rivals, sparking political controversy.
- Country:
- India
Makrand Narwekar, the younger sibling of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, stands as one of the most affluent candidates in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. With declared assets totaling Rs 124.4 crore, he is running for a third term from ward no. 226 on a BJP ticket.
His amassed wealth, as revealed in his affidavit to the Election Commission, has swelled dramatically by 1,868 percent over nine years. The assets include 29 farmland parcels in Alibaug, a hub for Bollywood celebrities, and a luxurious flat in Colaba, Mumbai. Despite his impressive portfolio, Narwekar faces liabilities amounting to Rs 16.68 crore.
Controversy looms over the elections with accusations that his brother, Speaker Rahul Narwekar, has meddled in the nomination process, a claim the Speaker has denied. Additionally, Makrand's sole opponent in the ward, Tejal Pawar, alleges coercive tactics to withdraw her candidacy, further adding to the political tension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Controversy: New Allegations in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case
Delhi Park Inspection Sparks Political Controversy
High Court Puts Brakes on 'Jana Nayagan' Amid Political Controversy
Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Political Controversy and Public Outcry
Supreme Court Denies Bail to Khalid, Imam Amid Political Controversy