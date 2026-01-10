Left Menu

Makrand Narwekar: From Wealth to Politics in the BMC Elections

Makrand Narwekar, brother of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker, is a top contender in the BMC elections with Rs 124.4 crore in assets. His wealth has grown 1,868% over nine years. Allegations have surfaced regarding nomination interference and intimidation against rivals, sparking political controversy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-01-2026 11:57 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 11:57 IST
Makrand Narwekar: From Wealth to Politics in the BMC Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Makrand Narwekar, the younger sibling of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, stands as one of the most affluent candidates in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. With declared assets totaling Rs 124.4 crore, he is running for a third term from ward no. 226 on a BJP ticket.

His amassed wealth, as revealed in his affidavit to the Election Commission, has swelled dramatically by 1,868 percent over nine years. The assets include 29 farmland parcels in Alibaug, a hub for Bollywood celebrities, and a luxurious flat in Colaba, Mumbai. Despite his impressive portfolio, Narwekar faces liabilities amounting to Rs 16.68 crore.

Controversy looms over the elections with accusations that his brother, Speaker Rahul Narwekar, has meddled in the nomination process, a claim the Speaker has denied. Additionally, Makrand's sole opponent in the ward, Tejal Pawar, alleges coercive tactics to withdraw her candidacy, further adding to the political tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

Bencic Leads Switzerland to United Cup Final with Daring Play

 Australia
2
Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

Tragic Blast Shakes South Waziristan: Cleric Succumbs to Injuries

 Pakistan
3
Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

Syrian Army's Strategic Seizure in Aleppo: Kurdish Stronghold at Stake

 Global
4
Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

Ukraine Drone Strike Ignites Fire at Russian Oil Depot

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026