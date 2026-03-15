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Shakeup in West Bengal: Key Police Transfers Amid Political Controversy

Following tensions over President Murmu's visit to North Bengal, the West Bengal government has reassigned Siliguri Police Commissioner C Sudhakar to IGP, Intelligence Branch. The decision is part of a broader reshuffle of police officers, amid a political clash between state authorities and national figures over tribal development issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-03-2026 21:33 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 21:33 IST
Shakeup in West Bengal: Key Police Transfers Amid Political Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal government has announced a significant reshuffling of its police force amidst recent political tensions. C Sudhakar, previously serving as the Commissioner of Police for Siliguri, has been transferred to the position of Inspector General of Police, Intelligence Branch in North Bengal, following a directive from the Union Home Ministry.

This move comes in the wake of President Droupadi Murmu's contentious visit to North Bengal, where she criticized the regional government's developmental efforts concerning tribal communities. Her statements sparked a political confrontation, with Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee exchanging heated remarks.

Among other reassignments, Syed Waquar Raza has been appointed as the new Commissioner of Police for Siliguri. The adjustments are reportedly aimed at addressing growing administrative and political challenges in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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