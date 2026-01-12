Chakma District Council Shake-Up: BJP Gains Momentum as ZPM Members Defect

In a significant political development in Mizoram, five members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) associated with the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party officials announced.

This change comes on the heels of the ZPM asserting a majority claim within the 20-member council. The council's dynamics have been under scrutiny since Governor VK Singh was urged to facilitate a floor test, amidst a backdrop of political maneuvering.

Amid these shifts, the state's Cabinet ruled out any immediate political instability within the council despite the ongoing governor's rule imposed last July. The current defection boosts the BJP's numbers to seven, with reports suggesting another council member may soon join their ranks.

