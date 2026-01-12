Left Menu

Chakma District Council Shake-Up: BJP Gains Momentum as ZPM Members Defect

Five ZPM members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council in Mizoram have defected to the BJP, altering the council's political landscape. This shift occurs amidst claims and counterclaims of majority support within the council, further complicating the region's political dynamics under the current governor's rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 12-01-2026 08:59 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 08:59 IST
Chakma District Council Shake-Up: BJP Gains Momentum as ZPM Members Defect
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development in Mizoram, five members of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) associated with the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) have switched allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party officials announced.

This change comes on the heels of the ZPM asserting a majority claim within the 20-member council. The council's dynamics have been under scrutiny since Governor VK Singh was urged to facilitate a floor test, amidst a backdrop of political maneuvering.

Amid these shifts, the state's Cabinet ruled out any immediate political instability within the council despite the ongoing governor's rule imposed last July. The current defection boosts the BJP's numbers to seven, with reports suggesting another council member may soon join their ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

Trademark Battle Heats Up as IGCL Protects INDOCARB Brand

 United States
2
Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

Suraksha Group Revives Jaypee Infratech with Massive Construction Completion

 India
3
Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

Kerala's Battle for Financial Fairness: A Satyagraha Spotlight

 India
4
Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

Trump's Cap on Credit Card Interest Rates Shakes Financial Stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026