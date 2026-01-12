Left Menu

Fed Independence at Risk: Powell, DOJ, and Trump's Pressure

A Justice Department investigation into the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell's response has escalated tensions over the Fed's independence. Powell claims the probe is politically motivated, while Trump's ongoing criticism highlights risks to the U.S. financial system and the global economic stability it underpins.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The stakes in a longstanding dispute over the Federal Reserve's independence have been sharply raised, following a U.S. Justice Department investigation. Chair Jerome Powell responded combatively, calling the probe a political maneuver aimed at influencing the central bank's monetary policies.

President Donald Trump, who has consistently criticized Powell for the slow pace of interest rate cuts, denied knowledge of the investigation. Market observers express concern that this dispute could undermine the financial system and stability, which are crucial to U.S. economic policy.

The situation has prompted significant shifts in financial markets, including increased gold prices and fluctuating U.S. Treasury yields, showcasing the risks associated with political pressure on the Fed.

