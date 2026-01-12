Fed Independence at Risk: Powell, DOJ, and Trump's Pressure

The stakes in a longstanding dispute over the Federal Reserve's independence have been sharply raised, following a U.S. Justice Department investigation. Chair Jerome Powell responded combatively, calling the probe a political maneuver aimed at influencing the central bank's monetary policies.

President Donald Trump, who has consistently criticized Powell for the slow pace of interest rate cuts, denied knowledge of the investigation. Market observers express concern that this dispute could undermine the financial system and stability, which are crucial to U.S. economic policy.

The situation has prompted significant shifts in financial markets, including increased gold prices and fluctuating U.S. Treasury yields, showcasing the risks associated with political pressure on the Fed.

(With inputs from agencies.)