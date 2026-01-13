Left Menu

Shiv Sena Eyes Political Clout in Pune Municipal Polls

Shiv Sena, led by Neelam Gorhe and Eknath Shinde, aims to secure significant influence in Pune Municipal Corporation elections. Despite alliance challenges with BJP, the party is campaigning independently, focusing on environmental and development agendas. Gorhe emphasizes assessing party strength and potential post-election alliances.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe has voiced confidence in the party's potential to gain a substantial influence in the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation elections. The party, a key part of the Mahayuti government, is contesting the elections independently due to unsuccessful alliance talks with BJP over seat-sharing arrangements.

During an interview on Monday night, Gorhe outlined Shiv Sena's strategy to connect with voters throughout Pune. The party organized a large rally led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and is actively campaigning with involvement from senior party leaders. Gorhe expressed optimism about securing a good number of seats to impact decision-making processes in the civic body.

Despite the challenges, Gorhe highlights the opportunity for Shiv Sena to showcase its strength independently and engage with voters in a meaningful way. She also stressed the party's commitment to its manifesto, focusing on environmental conservation and sustainable development goals. The party remains open to alliances post-election, provided potential partners align with their agenda.

