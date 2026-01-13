Shiv Sena Eyes Political Clout in Pune Municipal Polls

Senior Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe has voiced confidence in the party's potential to gain a substantial influence in the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation elections. The party, a key part of the Mahayuti government, is contesting the elections independently due to unsuccessful alliance talks with BJP over seat-sharing arrangements.

During an interview on Monday night, Gorhe outlined Shiv Sena's strategy to connect with voters throughout Pune. The party organized a large rally led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and is actively campaigning with involvement from senior party leaders. Gorhe expressed optimism about securing a good number of seats to impact decision-making processes in the civic body.

Despite the challenges, Gorhe highlights the opportunity for Shiv Sena to showcase its strength independently and engage with voters in a meaningful way. She also stressed the party's commitment to its manifesto, focusing on environmental conservation and sustainable development goals. The party remains open to alliances post-election, provided potential partners align with their agenda.

