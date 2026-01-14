Left Menu

Najaf's Market Struggles Amidst Iran's Economic Turmoil

Najaf's market, heavily dependent on Iranian pilgrims, is facing severe financial hardship due to Iran's prolonged economic challenges. With visitor numbers dwindling, businesses are struggling, leading to closures and layoffs. The economic woes stem from sanctions, currency devaluation, and political unrest in Iran.

Najaf's market, once bustling with Iranian pilgrims, is now facing severe financial distress. Ahmed Salam, a local shop owner, reduced his business from two stores to one, citing dwindling visitor numbers due to Iran's ongoing economic turmoil.

The situation is echoed by fellow merchants and hoteliers who report a significant drop in Iranian visitors, who have traditionally made up the largest group of pilgrims to Najaf. Official figures reveal a drastic fall in daily arrivals from 3,500 to as few as 100—250 today.

Financial challenges in Iran, exacerbated by currency devaluation and longstanding Western sanctions, have fueled nationwide protests. These have further deterred travel, impacting Najaf's economy and leading to closures in the local hotel industry as unemployment rises.

