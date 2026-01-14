Diplomatic Tensions: The U.S. Bid for Strategic Greenland

In a significant diplomatic gathering, Danish and Greenlandic foreign leaders met with U.S. Vice President JD Vance at the White House to address tensions over Greenland, which President Trump aims to acquire.

Greenland, deemed crucial for U.S. defense against Russia and China, remains firm in its unity with Denmark despite the aggressive U.S. stance and enhanced military presence.

European countries have rallied behind Greenland and Denmark, ensuring strategic support, while public opinion in the U.S. cools towards the annexation plan.

