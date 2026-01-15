Trump Claims Execution Plans in Iran Halted Amidst Rising Tensions

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that executions in Iran have reportedly ceased, based on what he described as 'good authority.' However, the details remain vague, as Tehran prepares fast trials and executions amid its ongoing crackdown on protesters.

The claims emerge as Trump assures protesting Iranians that aid is forthcoming, though specifics on potential US responses remain undisclosed. The President indicated a wait-and-see approach following consultations with national security advisors, exploring options from diplomacy to military action.

Iranian officials have signaled an intent for rapid trials and executions for those detained in protests, with judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei emphasizing a need for prompt action. Meanwhile, Trump warns Iran on executions, suggesting severe US action should Iran proceed with such plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)