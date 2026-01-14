Trump's Greenland Gambit: A National Security Claim

President Donald Trump has intensified his claims over Greenland, declaring that the island must be under U.S. control for national security reasons. His remarks come as a White House meeting prepares to discuss the issue.

In a series of social media posts, Trump reiterated the strategic importance of Greenland, suggesting that NATO should support the U.S. claim. He argued that a U.S.-controlled Greenland would enhance NATO's capabilities and security.

The heightened rhetoric draws reactions from Danish and Greenland officials, who are set to meet with key U.S. leaders, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, amid escalating diplomatic tensions.

