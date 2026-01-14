Left Menu

Trump's Greenland Gambit: A National Security Claim

President Donald Trump asserted that any arrangement where Greenland isn't governed by the U.S. is unacceptable. He cited national security concerns and stressed NATO’s involvement. His social media posts heightened tension ahead of a meeting with Danish and Greenland representatives about U.S. intentions to assert control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 19:16 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 19:16 IST
President Donald Trump has intensified his claims over Greenland, declaring that the island must be under U.S. control for national security reasons. His remarks come as a White House meeting prepares to discuss the issue.

In a series of social media posts, Trump reiterated the strategic importance of Greenland, suggesting that NATO should support the U.S. claim. He argued that a U.S.-controlled Greenland would enhance NATO's capabilities and security.

The heightened rhetoric draws reactions from Danish and Greenland officials, who are set to meet with key U.S. leaders, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, amid escalating diplomatic tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

