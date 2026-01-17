Ballot Papers vs EVMs: Nana Patole's Call for Trustworthy Elections in Maharashtra
Senior Congress leader Nana Patole urges Maharashtra's upcoming local body elections to use ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines. Citing declining public trust, Patole highlights administrative failures, such as discrepancies and lack of VVPATs, which he claims threaten democracy and calls for restoring confidence in the electoral process.
- Country:
- India
In a recent appeal, Senior Congress leader Nana Patole has called for Maharashtra's forthcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections to utilize ballot papers over electronic voting machines (EVMs). Patole cites a decline in public trust as a major concern driving this demand.
The elections, scheduled for February 5, will see voters cast their ballots for 12 Zilla Parishads and 25 Panchayat Samitis. Patole addressed his concerns in a letter to the State Election Commissioner and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Highlighting discrepancies, Patole noted that grave flaws surfaced during the recently concluded municipal polls, evidenced by low voter turnout. The Congress leader argues these issues jeopardize democratic integrity and urges action to restore electoral confidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Democracy: Building the New Backbone of Justice in Uttar Pradesh
Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urges Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to protect Constitution, judiciary, democracy.
Gehlot Alleges Electoral Fraud in Ramgarh: A Blow to Democracy
Strengthening Democracy: Insights from the 28th CSPOC Conference
Guardians of Democracy: Fostering Dialogue in Commonwealth Parliaments