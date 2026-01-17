Ballot Papers vs EVMs: Nana Patole's Call for Trustworthy Elections in Maharashtra

In a recent appeal, Senior Congress leader Nana Patole has called for Maharashtra's forthcoming Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti elections to utilize ballot papers over electronic voting machines (EVMs). Patole cites a decline in public trust as a major concern driving this demand.

The elections, scheduled for February 5, will see voters cast their ballots for 12 Zilla Parishads and 25 Panchayat Samitis. Patole addressed his concerns in a letter to the State Election Commissioner and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Highlighting discrepancies, Patole noted that grave flaws surfaced during the recently concluded municipal polls, evidenced by low voter turnout. The Congress leader argues these issues jeopardize democratic integrity and urges action to restore electoral confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)