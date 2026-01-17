Left Menu

Iran's Unrest: Blame, Protests, and Political Dynamics

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has accused President Donald Trump of inciting protests that have led to over 3,000 deaths. The demonstrations, sparked by economic issues, have grown into anti-government protests. Iran blames the U.S. and Israel for organizing violence, while internet services are slowly being restored.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 20:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 20:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday pointed the finger at President Donald Trump, holding him accountable for the turmoil that has gripped the nation, leaving over 3,000 dead according to rights groups.

Born from economic woes, protests erupted in Iran on December 28, yet quickly evolved into wide-scale opposition against clerical authority. Khamenei accused long-standing adversaries, the U.S. and Israel, of insightfully orchestrating these disturbances.

In a turn of events, President Trump lauded Iranian leaders for halting mass hangings, despite threatening 'strong action' if executions occurred. Concurrently, Iran's internet connectivity remains impaired following a major crackdown that quelled tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

