Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday pointed the finger at President Donald Trump, holding him accountable for the turmoil that has gripped the nation, leaving over 3,000 dead according to rights groups.

Born from economic woes, protests erupted in Iran on December 28, yet quickly evolved into wide-scale opposition against clerical authority. Khamenei accused long-standing adversaries, the U.S. and Israel, of insightfully orchestrating these disturbances.

In a turn of events, President Trump lauded Iranian leaders for halting mass hangings, despite threatening 'strong action' if executions occurred. Concurrently, Iran's internet connectivity remains impaired following a major crackdown that quelled tensions.

