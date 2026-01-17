Left Menu

Mahayuti Triumphs in BMC Elections as Fadnavis Calls for Humble Governance

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis celebrates Mahayuti's win in the BMC elections, underscoring responsible governance and humility. The BJP emerged as the largest party, securing 89 seats, while the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance became the biggest bloc. Fadnavis and Dy CM Shinde plan significant developments for Mumbai's future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 21:04 IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated the Mahayuti's victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, appreciating the trust placed by voters and asking the party's corporators to maintain humility.

He emphasized responsible governance, reminding representatives that their behavior would reflect on the entire party and not just individual actions.

Fadnavis, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, revealed a roadmap for Mumbai's growth, following the BJP's emergence as the largest party and alliance with Shiv Sena, securing a commanding position in the civic body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

