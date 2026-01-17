Mahayuti Triumphs in BMC Elections as Fadnavis Calls for Humble Governance

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis celebrated the Mahayuti's victory in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, appreciating the trust placed by voters and asking the party's corporators to maintain humility.

He emphasized responsible governance, reminding representatives that their behavior would reflect on the entire party and not just individual actions.

Fadnavis, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, revealed a roadmap for Mumbai's growth, following the BJP's emergence as the largest party and alliance with Shiv Sena, securing a commanding position in the civic body.

(With inputs from agencies.)