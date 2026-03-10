Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Alleged Anti-India Stance
Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde criticized Rahul Gandhi for promoting an 'anti-India' agenda, alleging his frequent absences from crucial parliamentary debates. Shinde accused Gandhi of questioning the armed forces and prioritizing personal pursuits over national issues, while also faulting Congress' treatment of figures like B R Ambedkar.
Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde has openly criticized Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Leader of Opposition of promoting an 'anti-India' agenda. Shinde's remarks came during a heated debate on the resolution to remove Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, where he accused Gandhi of being frequently absent from significant parliamentary discussions.
The parliamentarian claimed that Gandhi's concerns often lean towards undermining India's armed forces rather than celebrating their achievements. Highlighting Gandhi's attendance record, Shinde alleged that the Congress leader spends more time on vacation than addressing important legislative matters.
Union Minister Chirag Paswan further supported Shinde's view, emphasizing alleged negligence by the Congress in honoring constitutional architect B R Ambedkar. Paswan praised Prime Minister Modi's administration while criticizing the opposition for insufficiently respecting constitutional values.
