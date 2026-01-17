Power and Protest: Uganda's Electoral Turmoil

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has emerged victorious in his bid for a seventh term, clinching over 71% of the vote, amid widespread claims of electoral malpractice and a contentious internet shutdown. This result extends Museveni's decades-long rule in a country that has never seen a peaceful transfer of power.

His chief rival, the charismatic musician-turned-politician Bobi Wine, secured just under 25% of the vote. Wine, who has been a vocal critic of Museveni's regime, immediately condemned the election process. Branding the official results as fraudulent, he called on Ugandans to engage in peaceful protests until what he claims are the true results are announced.

The aftermath of the election has been marred by controversy, particularly relating to the failure of biometric voter identification systems, raising concerns among opposition groups and pro-democracy activists. Wine alleges that these failures were exploited to facilitate ballot stuffing in favor of the ruling party.

