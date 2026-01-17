Revanth Reddy Criticizes BRS for Neglecting Irrigation in Mahabubnagar

During a rally in Mahabubnagar, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized the opposition BRS for allegedly neglecting the region's irrigation projects throughout its decade-long rule. Reddy attributed Mahabubnagar's stagnation to incomplete irrigation efforts and advocated for renewed focus on infrastructure and education.

Highlighting the opposition's absence from crucial discussions, Reddy questioned why the BRS avoided addressing the unfinished Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift irrigation project. He committed the government to completing pending projects and urged MLAs to secure fair compensation for displaced farmers.

Reddy also revealed plans for significant infrastructural developments, including an IIIT and IIM, to spur growth. Emphasizing support for women's self-help groups and housing programs, he marked efforts to bolster local welfare and empower communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)