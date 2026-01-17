Revanth Reddy Criticizes BRS for Neglecting Irrigation in Mahabubnagar
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized the opposition BRS for neglecting irrigation projects in Mahabubnagar, impacting the region’s development. He pledged government action on pending projects and announced plans for educational developments with aim to boost local economy and infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
During a rally in Mahabubnagar, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy criticized the opposition BRS for allegedly neglecting the region's irrigation projects throughout its decade-long rule. Reddy attributed Mahabubnagar's stagnation to incomplete irrigation efforts and advocated for renewed focus on infrastructure and education.
Highlighting the opposition's absence from crucial discussions, Reddy questioned why the BRS avoided addressing the unfinished Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift irrigation project. He committed the government to completing pending projects and urged MLAs to secure fair compensation for displaced farmers.
Reddy also revealed plans for significant infrastructural developments, including an IIIT and IIM, to spur growth. Emphasizing support for women's self-help groups and housing programs, he marked efforts to bolster local welfare and empower communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Garden Wall Collapse in Thane: A Call for Infrastructure Vigilance
Nitin Gadkari Champions Farmers and Infrastructure in Vidisha
Bodo Peace Accord ended long years of unrest in Assam, opened new avenues of education, progress: PM in Guwahati.
Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Key Infrastructure and Social Initiatives
Telangana to Introduce Rohith Vemula Act: A Decade of Advocacy and Action