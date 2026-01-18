Left Menu

Remembering NTR: Legacy of a Visionary Leader

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu paid tributes to Telugu Desam Party founder NT Rama Rao on his 30th death anniversary. Naidu praised NTR as a visionary leader who redefined Telugu identity and implemented landmark welfare initiatives. He highlighted NTR's efforts in social justice and governance reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangalagiri | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:55 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:55 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday honored NT Rama Rao, the founder of the Telugu Desam Party, on his 30th death anniversary. Recognizing NTR as a 'visionary,' Naidu celebrated his contributions in reinventing the identity of the Telugu people.

Speaking at the party's central office, Naidu said, 'On this 30th death anniversary of the illustrious NTR, a man of destiny, I extend my heartfelt tribute to this great soul.' He praised NTR as a leader who preserved the self-respect of the Telugu populace and was a monumental force in both cinema and politics.

NTR's transformative contributions to Andhra Pradesh include welfare and development initiatives like rice at Rs 2 per kg, social security pensions, housing for the poor, and free power to farmers. Naidu, NTR's son-in-law, noted the TDP's further advancements in welfare schemes and governance reforms.

