Portugal's Presidential Showdown: Three-Way Race Heads for Likely Runoff

Portuguese voters are at polling stations to elect a new president. The race shows three main candidates, including a far-right leader, closely competing for a potential runoff. The election highlights political fragmentation since the end of Portugal's dictatorship, with voter disillusionment in mainstream parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-01-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 19:31 IST
Portuguese voters are turning up in force at polling stations across the country on Sunday to elect a new president. The contest is shaping up to be a tight three-way race, potentially resulting in a rare runoff, according to recent opinion surveys.

Since Portugal shed its fascist dictatorship five decades ago, a presidential election has only once required a runoff, in 1986, signaling significant shifts in the political landscape. The emergence of the far-right Chega party has played a significant role in this fragmentation, alongside growing public discontent with traditional parties.

This presidential role, while largely ceremonial, holds critical powers, including the ability to dissolve parliament and veto legislation. Approximately 11 million people are eligible to vote, with polling expected to close at 7 p.m. and results anticipated later in the evening.

