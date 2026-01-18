Modi's Call for Change: BJP's Blueprint for West Bengal's Revival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a sharp critique against West Bengal's TMC government, alleging that it compromises national security for vote-bank politics by shielding infiltrators. Ahead of the state assembly elections, Modi emphasized the need to replace the TMC's 'maha jungle raj' with BJP's governance to ensure law, order, and economic development.

Modi, addressing a rally in Hooghly district, argued that West Bengal's progress is hindered by the ruling party's protection of illegal immigrants and mafia. He expressed confidence that a BJP government would foster an atmosphere conducive to investment by enhancing security and eradicating syndicate rule.

He accused the TMC of blocking central initiatives, thus hindering social welfare. Modi urged voters to choose BJP for real change, highlighting the need for policies empowering women and youth, reflecting public frustration with TMC's 15-year governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)