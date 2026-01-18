Left Menu

Syrian Forces Reclaim Raqqa Amidst Escalating Tensions with Kurdish-Led SDF

Syrian government forces have entered Raqqa, previously held by Kurdish-led forces, amidst heightened tensions and clashes. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have lost control of significant areas, including oil fields and military bases. Efforts by the U.S. to mediate the conflict have thus far been unsuccessful.

Updated: 18-01-2026 21:52 IST
  • Syria

Syrian government troops made a significant advancement on Sunday by entering the city of Raqqa. This move marks a substantial stride in the government's ongoing efforts to regain territories held by Kurdish-led forces in eastern Syria.

Clashes between the government and US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have intensified since early this month. The conflict resulted in the Syrian government taking control of strategic oil fields and previously contested areas. Despite SDF's resistance, it appears to be losing ground in key provinces such as Raqqa and Deir el-Zour.

Efforts by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack to ease tensions have so far proven ineffective, as the two sides have exchanged accusations of violating a previous reintegration agreement. The Syrian government announced possible discussions for integrating the SDF into state institutions, following reports of renewed dialogue between SDF leaders and Damascus.

