Syria Secures Ceasefire with Syrian Democratic Forces

In a significant political development, the Syrian government has declared a ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). This move comes as President Bashar al-Assad's administration solidifies almost complete control over the war-torn nation.

The agreement marks the end of over a decade-long Kurdish-led autonomy in the northeastern region, once dominated by the SDF, after tensions boiled over with government forces earlier this month.

Initial skirmishes led to a major governmental offensive in eastern Aleppo province, resulting in a noticeable retreat of the SDF, further cementing the government's hold.

