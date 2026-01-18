Left Menu

Syria Secures Ceasefire with Syrian Democratic Forces

The Syrian government has announced a ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces, solidifying control over most of the country and ending the Kurdish-led control of the northeast. Tensions escalated earlier in the month, leading to a government offensive in the east, where the SDF has now largely retreated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raqqa | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:31 IST
Syria Secures Ceasefire with Syrian Democratic Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

In a significant political development, the Syrian government has declared a ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). This move comes as President Bashar al-Assad's administration solidifies almost complete control over the war-torn nation.

The agreement marks the end of over a decade-long Kurdish-led autonomy in the northeastern region, once dominated by the SDF, after tensions boiled over with government forces earlier this month.

Initial skirmishes led to a major governmental offensive in eastern Aleppo province, resulting in a noticeable retreat of the SDF, further cementing the government's hold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

EU Strikes Back: Tariff Tensions with Trump and Greenland Gamble

 Global
2
Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australian Open

Thrilling Matches and Rising Stars: Highlights from Day Two at the Australia...

 Australia
3
Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

Senegal's Triumph Marred by Controversial Walk-Off in Cup of Nations Final

 Global
4
Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

Micron's Strategic Acquisition Boosts Powerchip Shares

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026