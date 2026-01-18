Syria Secures Ceasefire with Syrian Democratic Forces
The Syrian government has announced a ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces, solidifying control over most of the country and ending the Kurdish-led control of the northeast. Tensions escalated earlier in the month, leading to a government offensive in the east, where the SDF has now largely retreated.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Raqqa | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:31 IST
- Country:
- Syria
In a significant political development, the Syrian government has declared a ceasefire with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). This move comes as President Bashar al-Assad's administration solidifies almost complete control over the war-torn nation.
The agreement marks the end of over a decade-long Kurdish-led autonomy in the northeastern region, once dominated by the SDF, after tensions boiled over with government forces earlier this month.
Initial skirmishes led to a major governmental offensive in eastern Aleppo province, resulting in a noticeable retreat of the SDF, further cementing the government's hold.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's 'Board of Peace': A Bold New Approach to Global Conflict
Trump's Board of Peace: A New Era in Global Conflict Resolution
Syrian Forces Reclaim Raqqa Amidst Escalating Tensions with Kurdish-Led SDF
Ceasefire and Strategic Realignments in Syrian Northeast
Deadly Clash of Colombian Guerrilla Groups in Cocaine Conflict