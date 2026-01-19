Keir Starmer Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariffs on NATO Allies

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has firmly reiterated his opposition to the U.S. tariffs imposed on its NATO allies. During recent conversations with several European leaders and U.S. President Donald Trump, Starmer underscored his stance against measures that target allied nations.

A spokesperson from Downing Street reported that Starmer emphasized the strategic importance of security in the High North. He conveyed that it's a shared priority among all NATO allies aimed at safeguarding Euro-Atlantic interests.

The Prime Minister's comments come amidst heightened tensions over the tariffs, highlighting the ongoing diplomatic challenges in maintaining a united front within NATO.

