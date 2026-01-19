Left Menu

Case registered against seven people for allegedly hurting religious sentiments

PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 19-01-2026 20:44 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 20:44 IST
Case registered against seven people for allegedly hurting religious sentiments
  • India

Police on Monday registered a case against seven persons, including a Maharashtra-based Hindutva leader, on charges of hurting religious sentiments during a procession held at Machhe village near here.

The procession was held as part of the Akhanda Hindu Sammelan on January 18.

According to the complaint, a procession was taken out ahead of the convention. When the procession reached near the Ansari Dargah, the Hindutva leader, who was standing atop a vehicle, allegedly asked the vehicle to stop and made a gesture, ''thereby hurting the religious sentiments of another community''.

The complainant further alleged that the Hindutva leader also delivered a speech during the convention that was provocative and capable of inciting religious feelings.

Based on the complaint, cases have also been registered against the organisers of the convention at the Belagavi Rural Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

