Kerala Cabinet Clash: Governor's Omission Sparks Controversy
Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, criticized Governor Rajendra Arlekar for omitting parts of the state cabinet's approved policy address. The skipped sections highlighted fiscal stress due to Union actions and pending bills. Vijayan requested these omissions be acknowledged as the official document, which the Speaker supported.
- Country:
- India
Controversy erupted in Kerala as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan accused Governor Rajendra Arlekar of selectively omitting parts of the state's cabinet-approved policy address while delivering it to the Assembly.
The omissions included significant references to the fiscal challenges faced by Kerala due to the Union Government's actions and the delay in approving bills passed by the State legislature. These critical points, according to Vijayan, underscore ongoing fiscal stress contradicting the principles of fiscal federalism.
In response to the omissions, Vijayan urged that the original policy document, approved by the state cabinet, should be recognized as the official version. Speaker A N Shamseer concurred, noting that additions or omissions from an approved address have not been officially recognized according to House precedents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
