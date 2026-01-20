India's Electronics Export Boom: A Testament to Leadership and Reform

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday hailed India's burgeoning electronics export industry, crediting the leadership and reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reaching an impressive $47 billion milestone. Khandu emphasized that this significant achievement was a testament to the success of the 'Make in India' initiative, not a mere fluke.

In the calendar year 2025, India experienced a 37% year-on-year growth in electronics exports, with nearly $30 billion driven by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme focused on smartphone manufacturing. Khandu noted that iPhone exports alone accounted for $22 billion of this figure, demonstrating the substantial impact of domestic production policies.

The chief minister highlighted the transformation of India's electronics sector from an import-reliant market to the third-largest exporter in the world. He stressed that focused policy efforts and active industry participation have contributed to India becoming a global manufacturing hub, bolstering global confidence and expanding the country's role in the international electronics sector.

