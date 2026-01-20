Left Menu

India's Electronics Export Boom: A Testament to Leadership and Reform

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu attributes India's $47 billion electronics export achievement to the 'Make in India' initiative under Prime Minister Modi's leadership. With key growth in smartphone manufacturing, electronics have become India's third-largest export sector, showcasing the country's transition from import dependency to a global electronics hub.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:27 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:27 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday hailed India's burgeoning electronics export industry, crediting the leadership and reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reaching an impressive $47 billion milestone. Khandu emphasized that this significant achievement was a testament to the success of the 'Make in India' initiative, not a mere fluke.

In the calendar year 2025, India experienced a 37% year-on-year growth in electronics exports, with nearly $30 billion driven by the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme focused on smartphone manufacturing. Khandu noted that iPhone exports alone accounted for $22 billion of this figure, demonstrating the substantial impact of domestic production policies.

The chief minister highlighted the transformation of India's electronics sector from an import-reliant market to the third-largest exporter in the world. He stressed that focused policy efforts and active industry participation have contributed to India becoming a global manufacturing hub, bolstering global confidence and expanding the country's role in the international electronics sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

