Governor's Selective Reading Sparks Kerala Assembly Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan publicly criticized Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for selectively reading the state cabinet's policy address during an assembly session.

Governor Arlekar omitted critical sections at the beginning of paragraph 12 and the conclusion of paragraph 15, sparking controversy in the legislative assembly. The omitted parts discussed ongoing fiscal challenges and legal gridlocks faced by the state, reportedly stemming from adverse actions by the Union Government.

Chief Minister Vijayan urged the Speaker to acknowledge the original cabinet-approved version of the policy address as the official document. Speaker A N Shamseer reaffirmed that any deviations from the approved text would not be sanctioned, aligning with the House's past precedents.

