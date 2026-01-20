Governor's Selective Reading Sparks Kerala Assembly Controversy
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for omitting sections of the state cabinet-approved policy address. Vijayan highlighted that significant parts concerning fiscal federalism and pending legislation were not read. The Assembly Speaker confirmed that alterations to the address are not officially recognized.
- Country:
- India
In a surprising turn of events, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan publicly criticized Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for selectively reading the state cabinet's policy address during an assembly session.
Governor Arlekar omitted critical sections at the beginning of paragraph 12 and the conclusion of paragraph 15, sparking controversy in the legislative assembly. The omitted parts discussed ongoing fiscal challenges and legal gridlocks faced by the state, reportedly stemming from adverse actions by the Union Government.
Chief Minister Vijayan urged the Speaker to acknowledge the original cabinet-approved version of the policy address as the official document. Speaker A N Shamseer reaffirmed that any deviations from the approved text would not be sanctioned, aligning with the House's past precedents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Criticizes Kerala's Policy Address: Unveiling Half-Truths
Controversy Erupts Over Kerala Governor’s Policy Address Edits
Kerala Governor avoided reading couple of portions from state cabinet approved policy address: CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Controversy over Governor's policy address in Kerala Assembly unnecessary and baseless, says Lok Bhavan.
Odisha govt working on new land legislation: Minister