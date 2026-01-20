U.S.-UK Relations: Navigating the Greenland Quagmire
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson assured British lawmakers of the resilience of U.S.-UK relations amid tensions over Greenland and the Chagos Islands. Johnson emphasized the importance of dialogue and cooperation with Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President Donald Trump to resolve the disputes amicably.
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson expressed confidence in the enduring 'special relationship' between the United States and Britain, even as disagreements over Greenland loom large.
The visit coincides with the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence, highlighting tensions after President Trump's threat of tariffs unless Greenland is sold to the U.S.
Johnson emphasized the critical need for dialogue with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Trump to resolve ongoing disputes, particularly amid their previous cooperative history.
(With inputs from agencies.)
