Diplomatic Dynamics: Navigating U.S.-UK Relations Amid Diego Garcia Dispute

U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson conveyed assurance on Tuesday regarding the enduring 'special relationship' between the United States and the United Kingdom. Addressing British lawmakers, Johnson emphasized the capability of both nations to navigate differences through dialogue and mutual respect.

His remarks followed a period of tension after U.S. President Donald Trump's pointed criticism of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. The contention arose over the Prime Minister's decision to transfer sovereignty of the Diego Garcia island in the Chagos archipelago to Mauritius.

Despite the diplomatic strain, Johnson remains optimistic about the future cooperation between the U.S. and the U.K., underscoring the importance of their longstanding alliance in overcoming such challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)