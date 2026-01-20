Left Menu

Trump Criticizes UK's Chagos Islands Deal: Implications for US-UK Relations

Donald Trump criticizes Britain's decision to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago to Mauritius, calling it a 'total weakness.' The Chagos base is crucial for US military operations. The move raises tensions between Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, affecting their diplomatic relations.

Updated: 20-01-2026 15:46 IST
Trump Criticizes UK's Chagos Islands Deal: Implications for US-UK Relations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a sharp critique, former U.S. President Donald Trump called Britain's decision to cede sovereignty of the Chagos Archipelago an act of 'total weakness' and 'great stupidity.' This decision has inflamed tensions, underlining Trump's ambitions to acquire Greenland to counter growing Chinese and Russian influences.

The UK handed over the Indian Ocean territory to Mauritius while retaining control of the Diego Garcia base, a pivotal US military site, under a 99-year lease. The British government defended the move as a national security measure. However, Trump's recent statements strain his relationship with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The Chagos Islands controversy has compounded tensions between the two countries. While UK officials emphasized diplomatic efforts, Trump's public objections have spotlighted the ongoing debate over Britain's sovereignty decision and its implications for U.S.-UK alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

