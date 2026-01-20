Sovereignty Standoff: The Chagos Islands Controversy

The British government has come under fire from former US President Donald Trump after announcing its decision to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. This move, which the US administration initially supported, has now been criticized as a strategic blunder.

Trump lashed out on social media, calling the UK's decision to relinquish control of Diego Garcia, a key US military base, an act of folly. His critique highlights broader security concerns and his belief in acquiring Greenland. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed Trump's claims but seeks diplomatic dialogue to ease tensions.

The international community, including the United Nations, had long pressed the UK to return the islands to Mauritius, with a deal ensuring US-UK operations continue on Diego Garcia. Meanwhile, the displaced Chagossians, now residing abroad, continue to express concerns over resettlement challenges and call for rights to return home.

(With inputs from agencies.)