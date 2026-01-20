Left Menu

Sovereignty Standoff: The Chagos Islands Controversy

The UK plans to transfer the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, despite criticism from former US President Donald Trump and concerns about international security. The US-UK military base on Diego Garcia remains a contentious point, with displaced islanders and political parties voicing opposition to the sovereignty shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 20-01-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government has come under fire from former US President Donald Trump after announcing its decision to transfer sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius. This move, which the US administration initially supported, has now been criticized as a strategic blunder.

Trump lashed out on social media, calling the UK's decision to relinquish control of Diego Garcia, a key US military base, an act of folly. His critique highlights broader security concerns and his belief in acquiring Greenland. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed Trump's claims but seeks diplomatic dialogue to ease tensions.

The international community, including the United Nations, had long pressed the UK to return the islands to Mauritius, with a deal ensuring US-UK operations continue on Diego Garcia. Meanwhile, the displaced Chagossians, now residing abroad, continue to express concerns over resettlement challenges and call for rights to return home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

