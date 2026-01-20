Left Menu

Opposition Criticizes Kerala's Policy Address: Unveiling Half-Truths

V D Satheesan condemned the Kerala government's policy address as being riddled with falsehoods, highlighting financial struggles and contradictions in its claims of secularism and poverty elimination. He cited failures in health, education, and law enforcement, accusing the government of ignoring key social issues and its credibility being questioned.

On Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan delivered a sharp critique of the policy address presented by Kerala's Left government, characterizing it as a document brimming with 'false claims and half-truths.'

Speaking to reporters after the address by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Satheesan highlighted the state's financial turmoil, asserting that the policy speech was a tacit acknowledgment of fiscal distress.

Critics point to inconsistencies in the government's claims about secular values and poverty eradication, underscoring neglect in education, health, and law enforcement sectors, alongside ongoing political tussles evidently impacting policy credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

