Opposition Criticizes Kerala's Policy Address: Unveiling Half-Truths

On Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan delivered a sharp critique of the policy address presented by Kerala's Left government, characterizing it as a document brimming with 'false claims and half-truths.'

Speaking to reporters after the address by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Satheesan highlighted the state's financial turmoil, asserting that the policy speech was a tacit acknowledgment of fiscal distress.

Critics point to inconsistencies in the government's claims about secular values and poverty eradication, underscoring neglect in education, health, and law enforcement sectors, alongside ongoing political tussles evidently impacting policy credibility.

