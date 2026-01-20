Left Menu

Governor’s Walkout Sparks Political Storm in Tamil Nadu Assembly

In an unprecedented event, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi walked out of the state assembly during his customary address, alleging disrespect for the national anthem. This sparked tension with Chief Minister M K Stalin, who decried the act as an insult, and triggered wider political debates surrounding the Governor's role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-01-2026 20:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 20:23 IST
Governor’s Walkout Sparks Political Storm in Tamil Nadu Assembly
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi walked out of the state assembly on Tuesday, causing a political upheaval. The Governor alleged disrespect towards the national anthem and refused to read his customary address, stating it contained 'unsubstantiated claims'.

This action provoked a strong reaction from Chief Minister M K Stalin, who criticized the Governor's departure as an 'insult' to the legislative body and the citizens of Tamil Nadu. Stalin further stated that his party would work with allies to amend constitutional provisions mandating the Governor's Address.

The incident, which marked Ravi's fourth consecutive walkout, has stirred up debates over the Governor's role in state politics, with concerns about the erosion of legislative traditions and the broader implications for governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
2
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global
3
Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

 Global
4
US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026