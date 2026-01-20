Governor’s Walkout Sparks Political Storm in Tamil Nadu Assembly
In an unprecedented event, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi walked out of the state assembly during his customary address, alleging disrespect for the national anthem. This sparked tension with Chief Minister M K Stalin, who decried the act as an insult, and triggered wider political debates surrounding the Governor's role.
In a dramatic turn of events, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi walked out of the state assembly on Tuesday, causing a political upheaval. The Governor alleged disrespect towards the national anthem and refused to read his customary address, stating it contained 'unsubstantiated claims'.
This action provoked a strong reaction from Chief Minister M K Stalin, who criticized the Governor's departure as an 'insult' to the legislative body and the citizens of Tamil Nadu. Stalin further stated that his party would work with allies to amend constitutional provisions mandating the Governor's Address.
The incident, which marked Ravi's fourth consecutive walkout, has stirred up debates over the Governor's role in state politics, with concerns about the erosion of legislative traditions and the broader implications for governance.
