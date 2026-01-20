Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Canada Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed strong opposition to U.S. tariffs related to Greenland. At the World Economic Forum, Carney emphasized Canada's support for Denmark's sovereignty and the need for collaborative security and prosperity talks. He highlighted the importance of alliances amidst strained U.S.-Canada relations over territorial claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:40 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:40 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Canada Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Threats Over Greenland

In a bold stance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney voiced strong opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs aimed at supporting his ambitions over Greenland. The tariffs, announced on Saturday, target European allies resisting U.S. interests in the autonomous Danish territory.

Carney reaffirmed Canada's unwavering support for Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland and called for discussions focused on shared goals of Arctic security and prosperity. This statement comes amid tense U.S.-Canada relations, with Trump previously making territorial claims on both Canada and Greenland.

Highlighting Canada's diplomatic strategy, Carney emphasized the importance of forging global alliances. Recently striking a deal with China, he noted the significance of maintaining robust connections to harness mutual benefits, especially in the energy and agriculture sectors, against a backdrop of shifting geopolitical landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

Thrilling Action on Day Four at the Australian Open

 Global
2
Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

Judicial Win for Women: J&J's Talc Trials to Proceed

 Global
3
Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

Korean Won Anticipated to Strengthen Amidst Global Currency Shifts

 Global
4
US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

US Vice President J D Vance Announces Fourth Child Arrival

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026