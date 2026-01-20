Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Canada Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Threats Over Greenland

In a bold stance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney voiced strong opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs aimed at supporting his ambitions over Greenland. The tariffs, announced on Saturday, target European allies resisting U.S. interests in the autonomous Danish territory.

Carney reaffirmed Canada's unwavering support for Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland and called for discussions focused on shared goals of Arctic security and prosperity. This statement comes amid tense U.S.-Canada relations, with Trump previously making territorial claims on both Canada and Greenland.

Highlighting Canada's diplomatic strategy, Carney emphasized the importance of forging global alliances. Recently striking a deal with China, he noted the significance of maintaining robust connections to harness mutual benefits, especially in the energy and agriculture sectors, against a backdrop of shifting geopolitical landscapes.

