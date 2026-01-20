Diplomatic Tensions Rise: Canada Stands Firm Against U.S. Tariff Threats Over Greenland
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed strong opposition to U.S. tariffs related to Greenland. At the World Economic Forum, Carney emphasized Canada's support for Denmark's sovereignty and the need for collaborative security and prosperity talks. He highlighted the importance of alliances amidst strained U.S.-Canada relations over territorial claims.
In a bold stance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney voiced strong opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs aimed at supporting his ambitions over Greenland. The tariffs, announced on Saturday, target European allies resisting U.S. interests in the autonomous Danish territory.
Carney reaffirmed Canada's unwavering support for Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland and called for discussions focused on shared goals of Arctic security and prosperity. This statement comes amid tense U.S.-Canada relations, with Trump previously making territorial claims on both Canada and Greenland.
Highlighting Canada's diplomatic strategy, Carney emphasized the importance of forging global alliances. Recently striking a deal with China, he noted the significance of maintaining robust connections to harness mutual benefits, especially in the energy and agriculture sectors, against a backdrop of shifting geopolitical landscapes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US forces in Caribbean Sea seize seventh sanctioned oil tanker as Trump administration moves to control Venezuela crude, AP reports.
Trump Eyes Greenland: Strategic Moves at World Economic Forum
US may announce members of Gaza Board of Peace during World Economic Forum: Report
Davos Transforms for World Economic Forum 2026 Amid Tight Security
Davos under lockdown as World Economic Forum opens today