High-Stakes Diplomacy at Davos

In a significant power play at the World Economic Forum in Davos, envoys for U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were spotted entering the 'USA House'. Sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed the high-level meeting.

Among those seen entering were Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, representing the United States. Notably, Kirill Dmitriev, an envoy for President Putin, was also observed making his way into the venue, hinting at potential diplomatic discussions behind closed doors.

The convergence of these envoys accentuates the critical dynamics at play in international diplomacy between the United States and Russia, especially in such a prominent global setting.