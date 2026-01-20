High-Stakes Diplomacy at Davos
U.S. President Donald Trump's and Russian President Vladimir Putin's envoys met at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Envoys Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and Kirill Dmitriev gathered at the USA House, indicating potential diplomatic discussions. The meeting underscores the high-stakes nature of international relations between the two nations.
In a significant power play at the World Economic Forum in Davos, envoys for U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin were spotted entering the 'USA House'. Sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed the high-level meeting.
Among those seen entering were Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, representing the United States. Notably, Kirill Dmitriev, an envoy for President Putin, was also observed making his way into the venue, hinting at potential diplomatic discussions behind closed doors.
The convergence of these envoys accentuates the critical dynamics at play in international diplomacy between the United States and Russia, especially in such a prominent global setting.