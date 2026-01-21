Left Menu

Trump Eyes Greenland: Strategic Moves at World Economic Forum

President Donald Trump discussed the United States' interest in Greenland during the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, emphasizing numerous planned meetings. He expressed skepticism that European nations would halt their investment commitments in the U.S. even if measures to acquire Greenland were initiated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 21-01-2026 02:02 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 02:02 IST
Trump Eyes Greenland: Strategic Moves at World Economic Forum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States has numerous meetings planned regarding Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week.

During a press conference, Trump expressed doubts that European nations would retract their U.S. investment commitments if the U.S. pursued acquiring Greenland.

This statement underscores a continued strategic interest in Greenland, highlighting geopolitical dynamics discussed at the annual global economic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Landmark Ruling in Johnson & Johnson Talc Litigation

Landmark Ruling in Johnson & Johnson Talc Litigation

 Global
2
New Zealand's Electoral Crossroads: Economic Promises & Leadership Challenges

New Zealand's Electoral Crossroads: Economic Promises & Leadership Challenge...

 Global
3
Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

Decisive Action Urged for Japan's Market Volatility

 Global
4
US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

US Seizes Venezuelan Oil Tanker: Military Operation Amid Sanctions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026