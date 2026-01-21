Trump Eyes Greenland: Strategic Moves at World Economic Forum
President Donald Trump discussed the United States' interest in Greenland during the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, emphasizing numerous planned meetings. He expressed skepticism that European nations would halt their investment commitments in the U.S. even if measures to acquire Greenland were initiated.
President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that the United States has numerous meetings planned regarding Greenland at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week.
During a press conference, Trump expressed doubts that European nations would retract their U.S. investment commitments if the U.S. pursued acquiring Greenland.
This statement underscores a continued strategic interest in Greenland, highlighting geopolitical dynamics discussed at the annual global economic event.
