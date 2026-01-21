Left Menu

Mikie Sherrill Makes History as New Jersey's Second Female Governor

Mikie Sherrill, a four-term congresswoman and former Navy pilot, is inaugurated as New Jersey's governor, succeeding Phil Murphy and becoming the state's second female leader. Sherrill aims to tackle high utility costs and oppose Trump-era policies, indicating a progressive shift in New Jersey's political landscape.

Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot and four-term congresswoman, was inaugurated as New Jersey's 57th governor on Tuesday. She becomes the second woman to hold this office in the state's history, succeeding fellow Democrat Phil Murphy.

Sherrill, who campaigned against Trump's policies, particularly criticized the former president's tariff regime and vowed to freeze rising utility costs. Her inaugural speech drew parallels between historic grievances in the Declaration of Independence and current political challenges.

During her ceremony, Sherrill emphasized New Jersey's progressive goals, signing orders to curb utility rates and expand energy production. The event marked a break from tradition with a military flyover and celebrated a hopeful Democratic outlook for the upcoming midterms.

