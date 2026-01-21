Vance Family Prepares for Newest Addition: A Summer Baby Boy on the Way

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, announced they are expecting their fourth child, a boy, in July. The news was shared on Tuesday in a joint statement, with Usha revealing the update on the second lady's social media account, assuring that both she and the baby are doing well.

The Vances expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the military doctors who have been providing excellent care for their family, as well as to their staff for their support. They emphasized how this assistance allows them to serve the country while enjoying family life with their children.

JD, from Ohio, and Usha, the daughter of Indian immigrants, met at Yale Law School, graduating together in 2013. They have three children: Ewan, born in 2017; Vivek, born in 2020; and Mirabel, born in 2021.