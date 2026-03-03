Left Menu

Sterilization Fail: Unexpected Pregnancy Sparks Health Department Inquiry

A woman became pregnant nearly two years after undergoing sterilization in Tarkulwa, prompting a health department inquiry. Despite her plea for a sterilization certificate, officials allegedly refused. The case highlights that pregnancy can occur in one to two percent of sterilization procedures. Compensation is under consideration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deoria | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A startling case has emerged in Tarkulwa where a woman became pregnant nearly two years after undergoing a sterilization procedure. The incident has led to an official inquiry as it challenges the reliability of the tubectomy she underwent on March 5, 2024.

Distressed by the unexpected pregnancy, the woman approached the community health centre to request a signature on her sterilization certificate. However, her request was reportedly declined by the authorities. In response, she lodged a formal complaint with the chief medical officer.

Officials note that such instances happen in one to two percent of sterilizations. Additional compensation procedures may be initiated upon verification, according to A. K. Shahi, Additional Chief Medical Officer. The case will be thoroughly reviewed before any further action is taken.

