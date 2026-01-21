U.S. Military Seizes Venezuela-Linked Tanker in Latest Oil Crackdown

In a significant development, the U.S. military announced the seizure of a Venezuela-linked tanker in the Caribbean on Tuesday, highlighting ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to control Venezuela's oil distribution channels.

This operation marks the seventh such apprehension in a campaign led by the Southern Command, which currently operates with nearly twelve warships and thousands of troops in the region. The U.S. forces managed to capture the Motor Vessel Sagitta without confrontation, signaling a tactical success in the broader geopolitical strategy.

The clampdown is part of President Donald Trump's month-long initiative aimed at tightening control over Venezuelan oil flows, as tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela continue to simmer.