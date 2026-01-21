U.S. Military Seizes Venezuela-Linked Tanker in Latest Oil Crackdown
The U.S. military intercepted a tanker linked to Venezuela in the Caribbean, marking the seventh seizure amid President Trump's campaign to regulate Venezuela's oil trade. The Southern Command, leading the operation with multiple warships and troops, reported the capture of the Motor Vessel Sagitta without any incident.
- Country:
- United States
In a significant development, the U.S. military announced the seizure of a Venezuela-linked tanker in the Caribbean on Tuesday, highlighting ongoing efforts by the Trump administration to control Venezuela's oil distribution channels.
This operation marks the seventh such apprehension in a campaign led by the Southern Command, which currently operates with nearly twelve warships and thousands of troops in the region. The U.S. forces managed to capture the Motor Vessel Sagitta without confrontation, signaling a tactical success in the broader geopolitical strategy.
The clampdown is part of President Donald Trump's month-long initiative aimed at tightening control over Venezuelan oil flows, as tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela continue to simmer.
ALSO READ
US forces in Caribbean Sea seize seventh sanctioned oil tanker as Trump administration moves to control Venezuela crude, AP reports.
Behind the Scenes: Trump Administration's Secret Talks with Venezuelan Power Broker Diosdado Cabello
US Catholic cardinals urge Trump administration to embrace moral compass in foreign policy
Trump administration appeals limits on agents' tactics toward Minnesota protesters
US: Trump administration condemns protest at Minnesota church, DOJ opens investigation