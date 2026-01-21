Syria Declares Ceasefire and Integration Offer to Kurdish Forces Amid U.S. Policy Shift
Syria announced a four-day ceasefire with Kurdish forces in the northeast, offering integration into the central state. The U.S. highlighted this as a vital opportunity for the Kurds. With the changing U.S. policy, the Syrian Democratic Forces face a strategic pivot. Tensions remain as integration talks proceed.
The Syrian government announced a four-day ceasefire with Kurdish forces in the northeast, urging them to integrate into the central state. This move, proposed to secure territory gains by the government, has been labeled by the U.S. as the "greatest opportunity" for the Kurds.
The shifting U.S. stance marks a significant change, as the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), once a key ally against the Islamic State, face new strategic challenges. President Donald Trump expressed support for Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa while emphasizing concerns over the detention facilities for Islamic State militants.
The government conveyed a clear message: integrate or risk state intervention in SDF-controlled areas. As these negotiations unfold, the global community watches closely amid concerns about security and regional stability in light of the U.S. policy shift under Trump.
(With inputs from agencies.)
