Greenland Gambit: Trump's Controversial Quest for Arctic Control

U.S. President Donald Trump's latest ambition to control Greenland, articulated through social media and controversial AI imagery, has sparked tensions among NATO allies. European leaders grapple with the geopolitical implications as discussions at the World Economic Forum in Davos become dominated by the issue.

Trump's bold assertions, including potential military action and economic measures, have strained the transatlantic alliance and reignited trade war fears, particularly with European markets and companies already on edge. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has firmly rejected Trump's overtures while European figures call for unity and resilience in the face of U.S. pressure.

Amidst all this, Trump's ongoing threats regarding tariffs against European goods, coupled with the contentious legal landscape regarding potential U.S. actions, keep global markets volatile. The tensions underscore shifting global power dynamics and the potential reshaping of security and economic strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)