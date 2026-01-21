Left Menu

Archbishop Challenges Moral Dilemmas in Military Orders

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, overseeing the U.S. military, called it morally acceptable for troops to disobey orders against their conscience. He expressed concerns about President Trump's military intentions, including occupying Greenland. Broglio's comments add to the growing disapproval among church leaders of Trump's foreign and immigration policies.

Archbishop

Archbishop Timothy Broglio, who manages the Catholic Church's interaction with the U.S. military, has declared that service members may find it morally justifiable to defy orders that conflict with their conscience. Broglio, also chairing the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, emphasized the potential ethical dilemmas faced by military personnel.

Broglio's statements reflect rising concerns over President Donald Trump's proposals to deploy troops domestically and the contentious idea of seizing Greenland from Denmark. He argues that morality and international law should align, questioning the justification behind aggressive territorial pursuits.

While the Pentagon remained silent, church leaders continue to voice disapproval of the administration's approach to international relations and immigration policies. Efforts from Democratic Congress members to uphold lawful military conduct underscore ongoing tensions.

