Dilip Ghosh Criticizes Mamata Banerjee Over Electoral Roll Controversy

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh intensified his criticism of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, accusing her of undermining constitutional frameworks. He alleged that Banerjee is hindering the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by not cooperating with the process intended to eliminate fraudulent entries in the voters' list.

Ghosh's remarks come amid the Election Commission of India's efforts to conduct the SIR ahead of the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, under intense public and legal scrutiny. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court directed the ECI to display the names of electors under 'logical discrepancies' during the process, following questioning of procedural legality in several petitions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a rally, called for an end to 'lawlessness' in Bengal under the TMC regime, advocating for BJP governance. Ghosh further emphasized the BJP's adherence to its internal structure following Nitin Nabin's appointment as national president.

(With inputs from agencies.)