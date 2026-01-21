Left Menu

Azerbaijan Embraces Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Azerbaijan has accepted U.S. President Donald Trump's invitation to join his 'Board of Peace.' This marks a proactive step towards international cooperation. Previously, Azerbaijan and Armenia settled a four-decade war over Nagorno-Karabakh in a U.S.-mediated deal. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also joined the board recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 11:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Azerbaijan announced on Wednesday its acceptance of an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to be part of his 'Board of Peace.'

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry expressed the country's commitment to contributing positively to global cooperation, peace, and stability. This gesture follows the end of nearly four decades of conflict with Armenia, a peace which was brokered by the U.S. last August during discussions at the White House.

On Tuesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also joined the 'Board of Peace,' signaling a unified effort to maintain regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

