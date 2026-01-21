Azerbaijan Embraces Trump's 'Board of Peace'

Azerbaijan announced on Wednesday its acceptance of an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to be part of his 'Board of Peace.'

Azerbaijan's foreign ministry expressed the country's commitment to contributing positively to global cooperation, peace, and stability. This gesture follows the end of nearly four decades of conflict with Armenia, a peace which was brokered by the U.S. last August during discussions at the White House.

On Tuesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also joined the 'Board of Peace,' signaling a unified effort to maintain regional stability.

