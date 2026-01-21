Netanyahu Joins Trump's Board of Peace Amidst Gaza Dispute
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has agreed to join Donald Trump's Board of Peace, despite disagreements over the composition of its Gaza executive body. This move signals potential collaboration, even as Israel's concerns about the Board's regional strategy persist.
In a surprising move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday his decision to join Donald Trump's Board of Peace.
The announcement was delivered through a statement released from Netanyahu's office, highlighting a significant development in regional diplomatic efforts.
This decision follows Israel's expressed dissatisfaction over the Board's Gaza executive body's alignment with Israeli interests, raising questions about future strategies.
