Escalating Tensions: Israel Expands War to Beirut as Diplomatic Efforts Loom

Amid escalating regional tensions, Israeli forces launched extensive bombings on Beirut, marking an unprecedented expansion of their offensive against Iran and Hezbollah. This development follows Israel's order to evacuate entire southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, dramatically intensifying the ongoing conflict.

On a parallel diplomatic front, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signaled possible mediation to halt hostilities. However, he emphasized that mediation should address those who underestimated Iran, while reaffirming Iran's commitment to defending national dignity and authority.

In the United States, President Donald Trump has introduced additional complexity by insisting on the right to influence the selection of Iran's next leader, which could hinder peace efforts. Trump's remarks underscore Washington's strategic interests in reshaping Iran's future leadership amid the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)