Escalating Tensions: Israel Expands War to Beirut as Diplomatic Efforts Loom
Amid escalating tensions, Israel extensively bombed Beirut, expanding its offensive against Iran and Hezbollah. The conflict intensified as diplomatic efforts surfaced, with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian indicating possible mediation. In parallel, U.S. President Trump demanded involvement in selecting Iran's next leader, complicating efforts to end hostilities.
Amid escalating regional tensions, Israeli forces launched extensive bombings on Beirut, marking an unprecedented expansion of their offensive against Iran and Hezbollah. This development follows Israel's order to evacuate entire southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, dramatically intensifying the ongoing conflict.
On a parallel diplomatic front, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signaled possible mediation to halt hostilities. However, he emphasized that mediation should address those who underestimated Iran, while reaffirming Iran's commitment to defending national dignity and authority.
In the United States, President Donald Trump has introduced additional complexity by insisting on the right to influence the selection of Iran's next leader, which could hinder peace efforts. Trump's remarks underscore Washington's strategic interests in reshaping Iran's future leadership amid the ongoing crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Beirut
- bombing
- Lebanon
- Iran
- Hezbollah
- Trump
- diplomatic
- conflict
- evacuation
ALSO READ
Global Markets Tumble Amid Escalating U.S.-Iran Tensions and Dismal Job Data
Iran Withdraws from Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympics
Chaos in the Skies: Aviation Faces Turmoil Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict
Iranian Oil Tankers Defy Conflict to Navigate Global Waters
EXCLUSIVE-Iran spent years fostering proxies in Iraq. Now, many aren’t eager to join the war