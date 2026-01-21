Rahul Gandhi's Mission to Empower Congress Grassroots

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress figure, arrived in Haryana on Wednesday to spearhead a training camp for the party's district unit presidents from Haryana and Uttarakhand. The camp, running from January 13 to 22, marks a significant effort to bolster the party's grassroots presence in the region.

Gandhi, after landing in Ambala, traveled to Kurukshetra by road, where he was warmly welcomed by senior Congress leaders, including Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kumari Selja, and Randeep Singh Surjewala. The Congress had appointed new district unit presidents in Haryana and Uttarakhand last year, aiming to reinvigorate organizational structures after years of inactivity.

Senior leaders have addressed the district presidents on the Congress' history, ideology, and future political strategies, emphasizing the importance of the 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan'. Congress MLA Ashok Arora highlighted that the training modules are designed to remind leaders of the party's core values and operational effectiveness.

