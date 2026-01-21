France Calls for NATO Exercise Amid Tensions Over Greenland

In a significant development, France has called for a NATO exercise in Greenland, expressing readiness to participate, according to French President Emmanuel Macron's office on Wednesday.

The announcement comes amid rising tensions, as U.S. President Donald Trump arrives in Davos, Switzerland, where he is expected to intensify his controversial efforts to acquire Greenland, despite substantial European opposition. At the World Economic Forum, Macron delivered a pointed critique of Trump's tactics, affirming that Europe would resist being bullied.

NATO leaders have voiced serious concerns about the potential repercussions of Trump's Greenland strategy, which he has controversially linked to his personal grievances over not receiving a Nobel Peace Prize. The situation marks a significant strain in transatlantic relations.

